Driver injured in head-on crash in Blendon Township

Posted

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in a two car crash in Blendon Township.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:17 A.M. Thursday, when the 31-year-old driver of a Jeep vehicle lost control and crossed the center line of Port Sheldon Street near Bradenwood Drive. The Jeep hit a Chevy car head on travelling in the other lane, driven by a 47-year-old man from Hudsonville.

The Impala's driver was pinned in his vehicle, but was eventually taken out b Blendon Township Fire Department personnel. He was transported to a local hospital by LIFE EMS to be treated for his injuries, which were serious but non-life-threatening.

The 31-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injufed in the crash. Port Sheldon Street between 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue were closed because of the investigation.

