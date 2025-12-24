Deputies: woman swims to shore after crashing into Smith Bayou

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff says a driver was able to swim to shore after crashing into Smith Bayou.

They say they got a call of a woman shouting for help near West Spring Lake Rd. and Lakeview Dr. around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe the woman was driving on 168th Ave. toward West Spring Lake Rd. The vehicle collided with Ferrysburg Utilities, then went over the embankment into Smtih Bayou

Thankfully, the woman was able to swim to shore. No one else was in the car, and no one else was hurt.

