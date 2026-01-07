Deputies search for suspect after Georgetown Township shooting, 1 person hurt

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for the suspect of a shooting that left one person hurt.

Officials say they received reports for the shooting around 5:30 A.M. Wednesday morning near 24th Avenue and Bauer Road in Georgetown Township. Deputies found a 50 year old man from Jenison with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

OCSO says the suspect has not been arrested, but there is not an active threat to the public. Investigators ask anyone with information that can help authorities to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (800) 249-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer.

