Deputies investigate truck crash damaging Polkton Township home

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a Polkton Township home was damaged when a pickup truck slammed into it early Sunday morning. Officials say it happened around 1:42 A.M. near the intersection of 84th Avenue and Blue River Ridge.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash by the person living in the home, reporting the damage caused, but no injuries. Investigators say a 54-year-old man from Polkton was driving south on 84th Avenue, and failed to turn left on Blue River Ridge. The truck went downhill off the roadway, through a fence and hit the building.

Officials say the home had damage to a west facing wall, and a gas leak was found. The man living in the home was evacuated, and fire and rescue teams are now investigating the gas leak.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube