Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad recalled

ZEELAND, Mich. — Craftology, LLC dba Dutch Treat Foods from Zeeland has announced that it is recalling 14-ounce containers of Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad. The reason for the recall is because they may contain undeclared cashews.

The pasta salad comes in a 14-ounce clear plastic clamshell package with a single label wrapped around on the top, side, and bottom of the package. Each container is masked on a clear side with the following use by and lot code combinations:



USE BY: 10-04-22 LOT: 223008

USE BY: 10-12-22 LOT: 220709

USE BY: 10-14-22 LOT: 220909

USE BY: 10-18-22 LOT: 221309

USE BY: 10-20-22 LOT: 221509

USE BY: 10-25-22 LOT: 222009

USE BY: 10-27-22 LOT: 222209

Craftology, LLC dba Dutch Treat Foods sources sunflower seeds from Lipari Foods Operating Company, which sources that ingredient from Shah Trading Company Limited. On October 5, Lipari initiated a recall of sunflower seeds that the company uses, due to an undeclared allergen cashew. It was discovered in a case of the Sunflower Seeds Oil Rs bulk product that it produced by Shah Trading.

There have so far been no reported illnesses in connection with the product.

Consumers who purchased Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad are urged to return them for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Craftology, LLC dba Dutch Treat Foods at 616-772-5921.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube