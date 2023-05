PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child was hit by a vehicle in Park Township, just outside of Holland, on Monday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Dispatch, the child was struck by a vehicle.

The event happened in the 1500 block of Elmer Street in Park Township, and authorities wee called around 4:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Authorities also say the child was injured, but could not confirm the child's condition.

