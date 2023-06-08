Box truck crashes into 6 cars at Hudsonville elementary school parking lot

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A pedestrian is seriously hurt after a crash at a Hudsonville elementary school parking lot Thursday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash took place outside Forest Grove Elementary at around noon.

We’re told a box truck was headed north on 32nd Avenue when it lost control and crossed the centerline before leaving the road.

Deputies say the truck hit five parked cars and an empty school bus that was waiting to take students home from their last day of school.

A 35-year-old pedestrian from Hudsonville was standing between two of the parked cars that were hit, according to OCSO. He was pinned temporarily until he pulled free. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

