18-year-old injured during hit-and-run rollover crash in Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run rollover crash sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital.

Crews responded just before 1 p.m. Monday to eastbound I-96 near the 20 mile marker in Wright Township, according to a news release.

Their investigation showed that a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by a 20-year-old man from Whitehall was eastbound on I-96 when a dark-colored vehicle passed, cutting the Jeep Liberty off.

Deputies say the driver of the Jeep Liberty slowed while attempting to avoid the other vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over multiple times.

The man was treated at the scene, while the 18-year-old passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital, where deputies say she’s in good condition.

The other vehicle fled the scene and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.