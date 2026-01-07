Youngest city commissioner in Muskegon history sworn in at 23

MUSKEGON, Mich. — At just 23 years old, Kiley Jackson made history Monday evening when she was sworn in as Muskegon's youngest city commissioner.

"Holding that history maker title, I'm only going to try and continue to make history," Jackson said. "It doesn't matter if you're 23 or if you're 40 or if you're 60, if you put in the same amount of effort as your counterpart, then age should not matter."

Jackson previously worked for One Campaign for Michigan and graduated from Grand Valley State University in spring 2024 with a bachelor's degree in political science and human rights.

Drawing from her 23 years living in Muskegon, Jackson has identified several top priorities for her term, including public safety, transportation access, civic engagement, affordable housing, and helping the unhoused.

"I want to help get a Transition Center started where we can have them have financial literacy classes, they have a safe place to sleep and eat every single day, almost like a dormitory type setting," Jackson said.

Beyond her official duties, Jackson wants to serve as a catalyst for community involvement.

"It's looking to the community and letting them know I am exactly like you, and I want to help further the education of our community, so then you can be a good public servant, too, in your life," Jackson said.

