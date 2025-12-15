Woman dies in crash involving pickup truck, school bus in Muskegon County

CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old woman died Monday afternoon when the pickup truck she was riding in collided with a school bus in Muskegon County's Cedar Creek Township.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on Holton Road, north of Crocker Road, according to Michigan State Police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the pickup was heading north on Holton Road when the driver lost control, entered the southbound lane and was hit by a Holton Public Schools bus.

The pickup truck passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The pick-up truck driver, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus driver, a 53-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

"Troopers are beginning to investigate why the driver of the pickup truck lost control," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a post on X. "They are conducting scene measurements as well as photos. This investigation is pending medical examiner reports as well as interviews of the involved parties and witnesses."

State police continue to investigate the crash.

