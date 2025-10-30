Witches on water: Halloween paddle raises funds for breast cancer screening

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Witches took to the water this Halloween week, but not for any spooky reason.

Women in witches costumes went paddle boarding on Mona Lake to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer as one of Standup for the Cure's festival-style events.

So, in the spirit of Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Standup for the Cure became Standup with the Witches.

"It just kind of made sense that we would put witches in October on a paddle board," Dianne Hoofman, co-chair of Standup for the Cure, said.

Hoofman and her friends have been doing this witches paddle for years.

They cruised through the Lake Harbor Bridge on Mona Lake, with friends and family cheering them to shore.

"My mom and sister both had breast cancer, and it was my way of being able to give back and help others," Hoofman said.

Since 2012, Standup for the Cure has been covering breast cancer screening costs because early detection is critical.

Proceeds also go toward local education, treatment and psychological support programs for uninsured and under-insured women.

"When lower income people have a need for imaging or any other breast cancer services, and maybe their insurance has a high deductible, or insurance doesn't even cover it, our funds are there to do that," Hoofman explained.

"The crazier, the better," Hoofman added. "You know, being able to attach it to an event that's actually going to help people really makes it all worthwhile."

