What Muskegon County’s proposed parks millage would cost homeowners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County voters will soon decide whether they’re willing to pay more in property taxes to create a dedicated source of funding for parks, trails and recreation projects across the county.

The proposed half-mill parks and recreation millage would run for 10 years and cost property owners an additional 50 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value.

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For a home with a taxable value of $125,000, that would mean paying about $62.50 more per year.

If approved, the money would be divided between Muskegon County and local communities.

WATCH: Voters to weigh new millage to support Muskegon County parks

More trails, fewer park fees? What Muskegon County voters will decide

Muskegon County Community Development Director Bob Lukens says about 70% of the millage revenue would go toward county parks and trails, while the remaining 30% would go to local municipalities for parks, recreation and trail projects in their own communities.

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That could mean improvements to existing parks as well as an expansion of the county’s trail network.

Lukens says Muskegon County currently has about 65 to 70 miles of paved recreational trails. A recent study identified roughly 180 miles of potential trails that could eventually be developed.

He says the demand for those trails has continued to grow, especially since the pandemic, as more people look for places to walk, run, hike and bike.

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“We’ve seen an increase in trail usage for recreational purposes, cycling, hiking, walking, running after the pandemic, and I think that’s continuing on,” Lukens said. “People really enjoy being able to get out and recreate along our county trails and other trails throughout the area.”

The millage could also change what people pay when visiting Muskegon County parks.

If voters approve the proposal, Lukens says daily entrance fees and seasonal parking passes at county parks would be eliminated.

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Right now, the county park system relies on several sources of revenue, including camping fees, park entrance and parking fees, donations and other funding.

If voters reject the proposal, those entrance and parking fees would remain, and Lukens says the county would have to consider other ways to generate revenue for future park improvements.

“If the voters decide not to pass the millage, then we’ll go back to the drawing board and look at what needs to be done as far as revenues are concerned to continue improving our county parks,” Lukens said.

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For Muskegon County residents, the decision comes down to whether the additional property tax is worth having a dedicated source of funding for parks, trails and recreation projects throughout the county, along with eliminating county park entrance and seasonal parking fees.

Voters will make that decision on November 3.

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