MUSKEGON, Mich. — Students at Western Michigan Christian High School gathered at their school's flagpole to participate in the global "See You at the Pole" prayer movement, with student council president Noah VanWoerkom leading the prayer session.



WATCH: Western Michigan Christian students join worldwide 'See You at the Pole' prayer movement

Western Michigan Christian students join worldwide 'See You at the Pole' prayer movement

The student-led movement brings together young people from around the world to pray at their school flagpoles. VanWoerkom described prayer as "the link between us and God" during the gathering.

"We come to you to pray for everybody else who is trying to gather and pray for See You at the Pole," VanWoerkom said during the opening prayer.

The prayer session addressed global concerns, with VanWoerkom asking for guidance "as the world just feels like it's going more and more into chaos."

After the opening prayer, students broke into small groups to pray for one another.

"I find comfort and peace whenever I pray to God. So it's nice to share that and have that go around with everybody else," VanWoerkom said.

Principal Chris Ruiter said the event aligns with the school's mission to integrate faith with knowledge.

"Having an event like this where students are able to develop a plan, carry it out, and connect our whole school community around prayer is pretty powerful," Ruiter said.

Student Council member Natalee Tyink has participated in See You at the Pole all 4 years of high school. She said the gathering provides comfort during uncertain times.

"We can be really unsure about what's happening, but we always know that God has control, and God is in control of everything, and we can have peace in that," Tyink said.

Tyink emphasized the community aspect of the prayer movement.

"We all are a community, because we're all united with our relationship with God, and so it's really good to just be able to grow with each other and just understand how we can help each other with our own needs and issues," Tyink said.

Ruiter said the movement's global reach amplifies its impact beyond individual schools.

"At the same time, all across the country, all across the world, people are coming together and praying," Ruiter said. "And as people of faith, we want to not only demonstrate that for our students, but inspire them and help them understand the difference that prayer makes in our world each and every day."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube