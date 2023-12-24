Water from broken fire sprinklers damages 53 Muskegon apartments

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Water from a broken fire sprinkler system damaged 53 apartments at a large senior living complex early Sunday morning.

At 4:23 a.m. Sunday, the Muskegon Fire Department responded to a fire sprinkler activation alarm at the Nelson Place Apartments, a senior living complex located at 350 Houston Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a six-inch fire suppression supply pipe on the top floor of the four-story apartment complex had ruptured.

Firefighters said the system is equipped with a diesel-powered water pump that assists the water flow to 1,500 gallons per minute, which caused damage to 53 apartments in the 101-apartment complex.

Of the 53 damaged apartments, 24 were determined to be too dangerous for occupancy.

The Muskegon Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Muskegon Township, North Muskegon and Norton Shores Fire Departments. The American Red Cross is currently at the scene assisting residents.

Firefighters said it may be several weeks before some residents can return to their apartments.

During the incident, one resident was transported to the hospital with health issues unrelated to the event. No other injuries were reported.

