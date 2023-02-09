NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon Actions Facebook Tweet Email WATCH LIVE: Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Meeting FOX 17 By: FOX 17 Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 09, 2023 and last updated 2023-02-09 18:03:12-05 MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is holding a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss ongoing issues within the school district The meeting can be watched below: Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered