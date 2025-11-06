Voters re-elect Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson while approving 12-year term limits impacting his seat

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon voters delivered a mixed message Tuesday night, re-electing Mayor Ken Johnson to another four-year term while also approving a charter amendment that could make him ineligible to serve.

The proposal that passed Tuesday night states, in part: "There are 6 former commissioners, one current Commissioner, and the Mayor who may be ineligible to serve if the Charter amendment is enacted."

The amendment creates 12-year term limits for members of the city commission, including the mayor. Johnson has already served 12 years in those roles combined.

"You got one piece of the city charter saying, hey, no, you were duly elected by the electors of your city, you're entitled to serve your term. And this new piece is saying, hey, no, you served more than 12 years. You can't serve," Johnson said Wednesday.

Before the vote, the city asked the state to review the proposed ballot language. Letters from the Attorney General's office and the Governor flagged that the proposal may be inconsistent with state law.

The Governor's letter states, in part: "Based on the review by the Department of Attorney General, I am notifying you that I do not approve the proposed amendment pursuant to the Home Rule City Act."

However, the Attorney General's office noted that because the amendment was proposed by initiative petition, state law required it to be placed on the ballot despite the Governor's disapproval.

City leaders are now weighing their options. Their statement to FOX 17 states, in part: "The City Commission is expected to discuss next steps regarding the amendment in an upcoming meeting, whether that involves seeking legal guidance or moving forward and making adjustments as needed. The city will fully support the direction the commission decides."

John Allen, Treasurer of the Muskegon Partnership for Reasonable Limits, the group behind the amendment, says the 12-year term limit ensures public service remains a season, not a lifelong career.

"It was never once and never will be about any individual, but simply the future and the framework of our governmental body right here in Muskegon," Allen said.

Johnson expects to be sworn into office January 5 unless a third party pursues litigation.

"It was really heartening that the work that we have been doing here, the direction that we've been taking, is resonating with our community, and they wish to see that continue," Johnson said.

