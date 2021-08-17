'USA Today' nominates Muskegon distillery for Best New Craft Distillery award

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon’s own Wonderland Distilling has been nominated for Best New Craft Distillery in the country by USA Today, according to Wonderland Distilling.

“We say Wonderland is ‘distilled for the adventurous soul,’ and that means a lot to us here in Michigan, a state filled with natural beauty and tons of opportunity for adventure,” says CEO Mark Gongalski. “Being nominated as one of the best new craft distilleries in the country is incredible, and we are extremely grateful to USA Today for including Wonderland in this competition."

We’re told the distillery earned several other awards, including a Triple Gold Medal at the 2021 MicroLiquor Spirits Awards for its Wonderland Cask-Strength Blend of Straight Whiskeys.

Those wishing to case their vote in USA Today’s 10Best competition may do so here. Wonderland Distilling says the competition ends Monday, Sept. 13.

