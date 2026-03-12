Two Muskegon High School students hit while crossing the street to school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two teenagers are expected to make a full recovery after they were hit crossing the street to get to school.

It happened the morning of March 11 around 7:30 a.m. on Sanford St. at Grand Ave., right near the high school.

They were hit by a man driving a pickup truck.

The 15-year-old boy had an arm injury, a 17-year-old girl had a leg injury.

The Muskegon Police Dept. says it won't file any potential charges until their investigation is complete.

If anyone has any information on the crash, you can contact the Muskegon Police Dept. at (231) 724-6750 or anonymously with Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

