Turkey Trot tradition continues Thanksgiving morning in Muskegon

Run Muskegon's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5k Fun Run and Walk begins at 9 a.m. at Pigeon Hill Brewers Lounge.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.

Registration requires a $10 donation plus a food item from the Kid's Food Basket wish list for each participant.

Online registration closes at 8:45 a.m. on race day, though organizers encourage early registration.

Children's fun run participation is free with no donation required.

The 5K course starts and finishes at Pigeon Hill Brewers Lounge, following the Lakeshore Bike Trail west toward Adelaide Point before returning via the same route.

Participants seeking an additional challenge can tackle the optional "Turkey Leg," a 0.4-mile detour up and down Coles Bakery hill.

Parking will be available at The Mart Dock, downtown Muskegon, and the City of Muskegon parking lot across from Pigeon Hill. The brewery's parking lot will be closed for the event.

