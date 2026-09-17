Top O' The Morning: Michigan Irish Music Festival starts Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich — Heritage Landing in Muskegon will transform into a Celtic wonderland this weekend with four days of authentic Irish culture.

The festival features more than 25 world-class musicians across six covered stages, spanning traditional folk to contemporary Celtic rock.

Visitors can watch championship Irish dancers or join Saturday's Ceili to learn the steps themselves. Attendees can also trace Irish roots through county histories, and children can explore.

The festival kicks off Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

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