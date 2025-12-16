'This broke my heart': Muskegon taco stand owner responds after propane tanks go missing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Four propane tanks went missing from a family-owned taco stand in Muskegon, Tacos El Volcán, over the weekend. Owner Enrique Torres says, "This broke my heart."

This marks the second time propane tanks have been taken from the stand since Torres opened in May 2023.

Tacos El Volcán posted a message to their Facebook detailing what happened.

It reads, in part: "We hope that the people who dared to take what isn't theirs have a full and loving life. Thank you to all our customers and friends for your support. Sincerely, Tacos El Volcán."

When I spoke with Torres, he said he puts his heart into every taco he makes at the stand.

"I try to do the food with my heart because if you do the food with your heart, everything is tasting good," Torres said.

The stand currently doesn't have security cameras, but Torres is considering installing them to prevent future incidents like this one.

Torres says he remains committed to serving his community Monday through Saturday at the stand, continuing to view his customers as family.

"I always try to smile to everybody, every time they come over here, because I love all the people," Torres said.

