'These are ideal conditions': Muskegon airport reveals why frigid temps mean safer flights

MUSKEGON, Mich. — When temperatures plummet in West Michigan, most people bundle up and stay indoors. But at Muskegon County Airport, the coldest, windiest days actually create some of the best runway and flying conditions during these winter months.

"At the moment, right now, these are ideal conditions," said Team Lead with Muskegon County Airport, Chuck Hacker.

The secret lies in how snow behaves at different temperatures. When temps drop below about 15°F, snow stays drier and essentially acts like dust, making it much easier to clear the runways.

"You're not getting as much ice on the runways. The surfaces stay drier. There's less contaminants that would affect braking action for [the] aircraft," Hacker said.

Wind is a friend in these frigid conditions, helping prevent snow buildup when temperatures are well below freezing.

The most challenging conditions occur right around 30-32°F, when snow melts, refreezes, and turns into slush or ice.

Wet snow near freezing is the worst to manage because it's heavier, creating slush that slows down the aircraft and decreases brake action.

"So the colder it is, the less moisture there is in the air," Hacker said.

Before the first flakes fall, crews work to keep both runways open and operating safely.

"Our field in total is just over 120 acres of pavement. I believe the runways themselves are 22 acres with just the landing and take off surfaces, so if we get a couple inches of snow, that adds up to quite a bit, very fast," Hacker said.

