MUSKEGON, Mich. — For over a decade, Christine Chase has transformed her backyard into a winter wonderland that draws thousands of neighbors each Christmas season: The Chase Family Christmas Lights Display.

'The lights are always on': Free Christmas light display turns Muskegon backyard into winter wonderland

"Everything has its own little name, like Cinderella Land, my carousel, the igloo, Grinch Land, out back is Candy Land," Chase explained.

The attraction offers more than just lights. Neighbors can explore Santa's workshop, ride a train touring the property, and enjoy free hot cocoa.

Chase estimates the display is valued at about $25,000, with new lights added each season.

"I'm at my fence line all the way around now, all I can do is fill in," Chase said.

The display operates free of charge, though the family accepts donations that go directly to nonprofits supporting veterans and their families, like Rolling Thunder and Miss Sawyer's Kids with a Cause.

They also welcome donations of hot cocoa, which they serve to visitors throughout the season.

Chase tracks attendance numbers by counting the number of hot cocoa cups served. Last year, they distributed 6,000 cups.

This season, they've already served nearly 4,000 cups. "We go through about 350 gallons a season of hot cocoa," Chase said.

Chase says on average, 8,000 neighbors visit the light display per season.

The display will be open every night through the Saturday after New Years.

