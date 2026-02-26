Suspect detained after car theft & crash near Cardinal Elementary campus

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Orchard View Schools say it has lifted its Secure Mode after a car theft in the Cardinal Elementary parking lot, and a crash nearby the campus during drop-off Thursday morning. The Muskegon Township Police Department says the suspect was a juvenile, and has been detained.

School officials say the theft happened in the parking lot of one of the district's schools, when an unoccupied vehicle was stolen while left running. While the Superintendent says no students or staff were at risk, the district put its buildings into "Secure Mode" in partnership with Muskegon Township Police.

School administration acted to secure the Cardinal Elementary building, and law enforcement assisted as the school day began.

School officials say the secure mode for the school has been lifted, and there is no threat to any of the campus buildings. Orchard View Schools have returned to their normal schedules.

