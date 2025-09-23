MUSKEGON, Mich. — Following Mayor Ken Johnson's declaration of September 21 as Sun Day in Muskegon to celebrate clean, renewable energy, the founder of ZSR Solar speaks with FOX 17 about his work to drive the solar revolution forward with vehicles powered by the sun.

Founder of ZSR Solar Erik Stoneburner, and ZSR Solar Solutionist Brad Kallio sell street legal solar-powered vehicles that they say are a one time investment.

Solar-powered vehicles hit Muskegon streets as ZSR Solar drives clean energy

"You put the money in and you never have to worry about it again, as long as you leave it out in the sun," Stoneburner said. "I tell people, it's easier than taking care of a house plant. You don't have to water it."

"It's the easiest technology to work with," Kallio adds. "It's very simple. It's panel, battery and motor, and you're moving."

According to Stoneburner, the price of a two seat Solar Rover starts at $15,000 and a four seat Solar Rover is about $18,000, including the 4,000 watt weather-proof generator tied to the vehicle.

Their drive to sell these vehicles, according to Stoneburner and Kallio, is simple.

"Survival of the species is why," Kallio said. "Because we don't have a future if we don't get off of fossil fuels."

Stoneburner says he drives his solar-powered vehicle to work almost every day.

"The solar panel is collecting the energy from the sun, even on cloudy days, it will trickle charge the battery," Stoneburner explained. "And while you're on the clock, it will be out there charging."

These vehicles, on average, run for 55 miles of range at about 28 miles per hour.

"We put the solar panel on it, and the charge system," Kallio said. "In one hour of sunlight, it will produce another two miles of range."

Stoneburner and Kallio both want to see all their neighbors on the streets in these solar-powered vehicles.

"I'm elated to know that Muskegon, Michigan has taken a climate pledge to make it a solar friendly city, because I've been here championing this here in Muskegon for years now already," Stoneburner said.

"We can't fear electricity," Kallio adds. "We need to learn how it works."

For more information on ZSR Solar, click here.

