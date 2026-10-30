'She's coming home': USS Silversides submarine returning to Muskegon after restoration

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The historic USS Silversides submarine is set to begin its journey back home to Muskegon this weekend after a preservation project in Wisconsin.

The iconic landmark departed its home dock in Muskegon in July for Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for its first full dry dock preservation in more than 50 years.

The vessel is scheduled to leave Sturgeon Bay Friday between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It's expected to arrive back home Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon depending on conditions on Lake Michigan.

"JUST IN! All treats, no tricks: She's coming home!" the USS Silversides Submarine Museum said in a Facebook post.

The USS Silversides Submarine has been a Muskegon landmark since 1987. More than 300 feet long and weighing 1,500 tons, the submarine is one of the most decorated vessels from World War II.

The $3.5 million preservation project was set to include hull cleaning to remove invasive zebra and quagga mussels, detailed structural inspection, steel repair and the application of advanced protective coatings designed to protect the vessel for the next 25 to 30 years.

The project had received $750,000 through the Save America's Treasures Grant Program, administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

An additional $2.6 million had been raised through private and corporate donors.

The USS Silversides Submarine Museum said Friday morning that it's $215,000 short of its fundraising goal. To donate, visit the museum's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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