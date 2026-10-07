Police investigating after 2 injured in shooting in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Tuesday evening.

Muskegon Heights police say officers were called to the 2200 block of 5th Street around 7:48 p.m. on reports of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they reportedly found evidence consistent with at least one person being struck. Local hospitals were then checked for any shooting victims.

Police say they later discovered that two people had arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries.

Both people are expected to survive, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

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