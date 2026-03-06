Pace Industries to close two Muskegon plants, 145 jobs impacted

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 145 people will be losing their jobs in the Muskegon area after Pace Industries announced it will be closing two plant locations.

According to a filing with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity from Feb. 24, the plants will close April 25, 2026. The company lists "Company Restructured" as the reason for the notice, and says this is a permanent facility closure.

The locations are listed at 2121 Latimer Drive and 2350 Black Creek Rd.

Jobs listed impacted range from accountants to technicians and engineers.

Pace Industries relocated its headquarters to Novi in 2021, but the filing lists its address in its former headquarters in Arkansas. Their website says the company is a "full-service aluminum die casting, zinc die casting and magnesium die casting manufacturer."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube