MUSKEGON, Mich. — Orchard View Schools' proposed non-homestead operating millage failed by just 45 votes in the November election, prompting the district officials to refine their approach before bringing the measure back to voters.



Orchard View Schools millage fails by narrow margin, district plans to try again

The 10-year renewal would have provided the district $3.1 million annually through a tax on local businesses and and non-homestead properties, therefore not taxing families' primary homes.

"I think maybe we just want to simplify our message and make sure we're reaching people in a way that is easy to understand," Superintendent Thomas Hamilton said.

Hamilton believes some residents may have misunderstood what the millage would tax.

"I'm just wondering if maybe some residents didn't realize that it was a tax on businesses and not a tax on their own property," Hamilton said.

Before returning to voters, the district plans to refine the ballot language to better resonate with neighbors. Hamilton said they're considering shortening the term from 10 years to five years or less, as well as further examining the rates.

Hamilton explained the millage funds represent 10% of the district's budget and are essential for operations.

"If we're not able to get the renewal passed, at some point, we would probably have to make cuts to staff and programs representing that 10% which is about $3 million," Hamilton said.

The district is already anticipating challenges in the next two fiscal years, making the millage renewal even more critical.

"Not having our local tax funds would be a really big challenge for our district, and would represent real impacts on students and their learning," Hamilton said.

The current millage runs through December 2026.

Hamilton said the district is aiming to bring a refined version of the renewal back to voters as early as May.

