'Once you try it, you'll grab another': Muskegon brewery creates canned low-alcohol IPA

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon brewery is breaking new ground in the craft beer industry with what they claim is one of Michigan's first canned low-alcohol IPAs.

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company began stocking their shelves with "Damp" in April of this year. It's a beer that contains 2.45% IPA, significantly lower than typical American IPAs, which Brower says usually ranges from 6% to 7.5%.

"I love to drink beer, I don't necessarily love to get drunk. Why can't we as breweries produce more products like that?" said Michael Brower, co-founder of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company.

The brewery's three co-founders made developing the low-alcohol IPA a priority, spending nearly a year perfecting it.

"My co-owners and I sat down and said, 'Let's make this a priority.' And it took us almost a year to really perfect a sub 2.5% IPA. But when we finished up with 'Damp,' I was ecstatic. We had to essentially invent the wheel. It wasn't even a reinvention, because as far as I know, we're the first craft brewery to put a low alcohol IPA into cans," Brower said.

Brower explains that since "Damp" hit the shelves in April, he and his co-founders have been really excited by the feedback.

"The biggest thing that we've found is, once you try it, you'll grab another one," Brower explained.

Brower believes innovations like "Damp" could benefit the entire craft brewing industry.

"By taking our abilities as craft brewers to make amazing flavors, and then putting them into new products that fit what people are looking for, I think it'd be great for our industry as a whole, and then we can say it came from Muskegon," Brower said.

