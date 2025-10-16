On the ballot: Orchard View School District millage renewal

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Orchard View School District addresses upcoming millage renewal that provides $3.1 million annually for classroom resources, teacher positions and student programs.

The non-homestead operating millage, which does not tax a family's primary home, is up for a 10-year renewal on the November 4 ballot. According to the district's director of finance and technology, Heather Lorenz-Babcock, the state does not offset the funding if the millage fails.

"So if we did not get that, the state does not make it up, so we would be losing the $3.1 million and then it is not offset by state funding," Lorenz-Babcock said.

Without the renewal, the district would face significant cuts to programs and staffing, according to veteran teacher Lyssa Cooper, who has taught for 28 years.

"Without the renewal, it would look much different. We'd have fewer teachers, larger classroom sizes, a lack of the after school events and activities," Cooper said.

Cooper's philosophy centers on creating supportive learning environments where students feel they belong.

"We come to school each and every day to show them that they are somebody, they belong, and they too can succeed if they put their mind to it," Cooper said.

Cooper believes the millage funding helps maintain engaging classroom experiences.

"We would have more resources to make life easier for them, make life easier for us, but to make things fun. We want school to be fun and a happy place to be," Cooper said.

