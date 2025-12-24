Norton Shores woman celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas Eve surrounded by family

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mary Jane Bard celebrated her 100th birthday on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family at The Oasis Of Norton Shores.

Bard has lived in Muskegon for 99 years.

She has one son, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

"For me, my birthday's always been perfect," Bard said. " I've never regretted it being so close to Christmas. I always say my mother always had a birthday party for me."

Bard moved to The Oasis Of Norton Shores with her cat Murphy during the facility's opening week in August 2024.

"I always say, if I can't live in my own home, this is the best place I can be," Bard said.

After being serenaded with "Happy Birthday," celebrating a century of life, Bard said to her family: "Thank you for everything, for taking time out of your busy schedules to come out here and celebrate with me. I really appreciate all of you."

