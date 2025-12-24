MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mary Jane Bard celebrated her 100th birthday on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family at The Oasis Of Norton Shores.
WATCH: Norton Shores woman celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas Eve surrounded by family
Bard has lived in Muskegon for 99 years.
She has one son, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
"For me, my birthday's always been perfect," Bard said. " I've never regretted it being so close to Christmas. I always say my mother always had a birthday party for me."
Bard moved to The Oasis Of Norton Shores with her cat Murphy during the facility's opening week in August 2024.
"I always say, if I can't live in my own home, this is the best place I can be," Bard said.
After being serenaded with "Happy Birthday," celebrating a century of life, Bard said to her family: "Thank you for everything, for taking time out of your busy schedules to come out here and celebrate with me. I really appreciate all of you."
