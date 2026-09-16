Norton Shores police investigate fatal shooting on Ingersol Avenue

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police Department officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of Ingersol Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2026.

Officers found a male victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot injury. Despite life-saving efforts by the Norton Shores Police Department, Norton Shores Fire Department, and Life EMS, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a 27-year-old male and a resident of Texas.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time. Officers and detectives remained at the scene for several more hours to process it with assistance from the Michigan State Crime Laboratory. The Michigan State Police also assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691, Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463, or 9-1-1.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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