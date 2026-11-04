Norton Shores crash that killed 23-year-old man was not a hit-and-run, police say

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Investigators have identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Norton Shores and say the case is not a hit-and-run.

Steven DeWitt, 23, of Northern Michigan, died after being struck on eastbound Seaway Drive near Grand Haven Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they believe DeWitt was walking along the highway just before he was struck.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues.

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