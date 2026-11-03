Person hit and killed while walking along eastbound Seaway Dr. in Norton Shores

A 23-year-old walking along eastbound Seaway Dr. in Norton Shores was hit and killed Tuesday morning.

According to the Norton Shores Police and Fire departments, the person had been walking along the highway when they were struck near eastbound Seaway Dr. and Grand Haven Rd.

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Police said that emergency personnel arrived and located the victim in the left lane of the highway, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Witnesses reported that one of the vehicles involved may have struck the pedestrian and left the scene without reporting to crash. Investigators are working to identify and locate that vehicle.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME

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