New Muskegon composting program diverts over one ton of food waste from landfills in first two months

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new curbside composting program held at the Muskegon Farmers Market is making it easier for residents to keep food waste out of landfills while supporting environmental sustainability goals.

The program, launched in August by nonprofit 'My Green Michigan' Executive Director Angela Fox, allows residents to drop off food waste every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Muskegon Farmers Market.

"Really, anything that can break down in nature falls under the umbrella of what we can compost," said Fox. "We can do fruits and vegetables, the things that you would expect, but we can do a lot of things you wouldn't expect."

Fox partnered with Grand Rapids-based company 'Organicycle' to complete the compost process. "They can take meat and dairy and bones, they can take leftovers," Fox added. "It's a wide assortment of things that you wouldn't otherwise be able to compost.”

After 6 months to a year, the food waste transforms into nutrient-rich compost that resembles regular soil.

"What a lot of people are surprised with, is that there really is no odor, and it looks just like dirt," Fox explained.

The program has already made a significant environmental impact, diverting over one ton of food waste from landfills since its launch.

"The state of Michigan has a goal to reduce food waste going to landfill by 50% before 2030," Fox said. "That's a pretty aggressive goal, and a lot of those efforts need to happen at local levels."

Fox explains when food waste goes to landfills, it produces methane gas, which is harmful to the environment. The majority of methane emissions from landfills comes from food waste, making composting programs crucial for improving air quality and moving toward a cleaner environment.

"You can bring your food waste to us this year and then essentially buy it back at a reduced rate next year," Fox said. "I mean, how full circle is that."

Participants can use compost collection kits to store their food waste throughout the week before bringing them to the farmers market. The program asks for donations of either $3 for a one-time drop-off of up to two 5-gallon buckets, or $10 per month.

Volunteers who work one 3-hour shift can also cover their monthly composting fees.

Fox is currently self-funding the program while seeking grant funding to expand operations. She hopes to incorporate composting bins in Muskegon Public School cafeterias as a next step.

"I would love to see Muskegon be an example for not just food waste, but sustainability," Fox said.

