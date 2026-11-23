MUSKEGON, Mich. — A proposed facility that would turn food waste into renewable natural gas is moving through the approval process in Muskegon County, but some neighbors living near the proposed site are raising concerns about what the project could mean for their homes.

Watch the story in the video player below:

Neighbors raise concerns over proposed Blu Muskegon food waste facility

Blu Muskegon wants to build a food reclamation center on property near the Muskegon County wastewater system in Egelston Township.

FOX 17

The company says the facility would take food and agricultural waste already being brought into the area and use a biological process to produce renewable natural gas.

For W. Scott Decker, the debate is personal. He has lived at his home for more than 20 years and says the proposed project would border two sides of his property.

FOX 17

"You can literally see how close it is to my house," Decker said.

Decker said the facility would sit to the west and north of his property, essentially wrapping around two of his property lines.

He is among the neighbors raising questions about whether a facility like this belongs on property zoned light industrial. He's also concerned about potential noise, traffic and especially odor.

Decker said those concerns are heightened by how close his home is to the proposed facility and the direction of the prevailing winds.



"The wind's blowing right at my house," Decker said. "So prevailing winds are always from the west, and of course, in the winter time, a lot from the northwest. So yes, anything that's going on there, 100 feet away, if it smells at all, it's going to be blowing right in my face."

Blu Muskegon CEO Sterling Raitz says the location is important because of its proximity to both the wastewater system and a natural gas line.

FOX 17

Raitz said the facility would take food waste already being hauled into Muskegon County and process it in tanks to extract renewable natural gas.

The company says the project would also create about two dozen permanent jobs.

Raitz said controlling odor is a priority and argues the project could actually help reduce some of the odor already coming from the wastewater system.

"Odor is not a major concern here, but it is a priority to remediate," Raitz said. "Our intent is to actually reduce the odor in this area that's coming from the wastewater plant."

FOX 17

Raitz said Blu Muskegon has held two open houses and has been communicating with neighbors as well as township and county officials about concerns surrounding the project.

He also acknowledged that other projects involving similar technology in West Michigan have left some people skeptical.

"There's a little bit of trust that I've been trying to build with the community here through voluntary open houses and a substantial amount of communication with the township and county," Raitz said.

The proposal could take another step forward Dec. 1, when the township planning commission is scheduled to meet. Public comment is expected to be part of the meeting.

FOX 17

Decker says he is challenging the zoning process and plans to provide commission members with his arguments. He wants the commission to hold off on making a decision while his challenge is considered.

For Decker, however, the fight goes beyond zoning. He says it's also about protecting the home where he's lived for more than two decades and where much of what he's worked for throughout his life is invested.

"I've been working since I was 12 years old. I'm 62. I've been working for five decades," Decker said. "All that work, it's pretty much tied up in this house, and if I lose this house as a place where I can just live and not be disturbed... I mean that's like taking half of my life and just throwing it away."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube