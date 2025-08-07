Muskegon's outdoor market brings big business to downtown

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's National Farmers Market Week, and Muskegon's Outdoor Flea and Farmers Market serves as a one-stop shop with over 100 vendors weekly, bringing significant economic benefits to the downtown area.

"When the market built here 11 years ago, I think it really brought more businesses downtown," said Renae Hesselink, market assistant.

For over a decade, the flea and farmers market has been an economic engine for Muskegon, selling a wide variety of items.

"You'll see vintage, you'll see yard sale type items, you will see brand new items that people bring to the flea market," Hesselink said.

Muskegon's outdoor market is the second largest in Michigan.

"For a shopper that comes to the market, you can find just about anything you would need," Hesselink said.

The flea market features everything from jewelry and bicycles to unique toys, while the farmers market offers a variety of food, including fresh produce and baked goods.

"You'll find a little bit of every kind of food you can imagine," Hesselink said.

The flea market operates on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while the farmers market runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"We see between 8,000 and 10,000 people on a Saturday," Hesselink said.

Hesselink credits the small business vendors, who show up consistently to sell, with bringing life to what was once a blank slate in downtown Muskegon.

"It looks like our size of a market would probably generate about $1 million, $2 million worth of business annually for all the vendors that come here," Hesselink said.

