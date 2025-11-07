Muskegon Young Black Professionals host Shades of Excellence Awards Gala this Saturday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Young Black Professionals will host their annual Shades of Excellence Awards this Saturday at the Frauenthal Center for Performing Arts, celebrating professionals of color in the community.

The gala honors individuals nominated and chosen by the community for their contributions. The event recognizes excellence across various professional fields and serves as a celebration of achievement and leadership among professionals of color in the Muskegon area.

Tickets for the public event are $60 each. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center for Performing Arts.

The annual event highlights the achievements of local professionals while bringing the community together to recognize excellence and leadership.

For more information about the event and a complete list of this year's finalists, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

