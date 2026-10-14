Muskegon wants your input on a new waterfront park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A vision decades in the making is getting closer to reality along Muskegon Lake, and the City of Muskegon wants the community to help decide what it will look like.

Watch Michael's story in the video player below:

Community invited to help shape Muskegon's new waterfront park

The city is working to transform more than three acres of waterfront at the Third Street Wharf into a new public park, creating another connection between downtown Muskegon, the Lakeshore Trail and Muskegon Lake.

For people who already spend time walking and biking along the trail, the project could open up a part of the waterfront they haven't been able to fully enjoy.

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Muskegon resident Tom Jones said the Lakeshore Trail is already one of his favorite places to ride.

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“Oh yeah, it's a beautiful trail, and it's a nice long trail,” Jones said.

Another resident, Jack Potter, said he'd like to see more of the lakeshore opened to the public.

“I think it'll be great because there's a lot of the lakeshore that's, I think, not being used, and it would be good if the public could have access to it,” Potter said.

That's part of the city's goal for the property.

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Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said the city wants to give people more opportunities to interact with the waterfront, whether that's watching the sunset, taking a walk, having a picnic or simply spending time along the lake.

Exactly what will be included in the new park, however, hasn't been decided. That's where the community comes in.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the city is inviting people to the future park site beginning at 5 p.m. to walk the property and offer ideas for the park.

Seyferth said four stations will be set up throughout the property, allowing people to get a firsthand look at the space while talking with city officials and the design team about what they'd like to see.

Ideas already mentioned include pavilions, walking trails and natural vegetation. Resident Nancy Birg has a few ideas of her own.

“Waterfront, kayaking, outdoor space, picnic space, bike access, all that,” Birg said.

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One part of the project that is expected to remain is a trail connection between the existing bike path and Third Street Pier.

For people like Jones, the hope is that the project will eventually make Muskegon Lake an even bigger part of the trail experience.

“A nice path along the lake, so you can ride along the lake and enjoy the beauty of the lake,” Jones said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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