Muskegon Turkey Trot raises funds to support food-insecure kids on Thanksgiving

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Nearly 1,000 Muskegon neighbors braved the cold Thursday morning for Run Muskegon's annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5k Fun Run and Walk.

"Rain, snow or shine, we're out here," said Alana Matyas Brower, Founder of Run Muskegon. "This is just a family outing, so mom, dad, kiddos, they make it a tradition to come out and do their little 5k."

Hosted at Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, runners were asked to bring a five to ten dollar cash donation as well as a food item from the Kids Food Basket wish list, which helps feed food-insecure children in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon counties.

"We host 5k races, including today's Turkey Trot, and a lot of proceeds go to nonprofits around Muskegon to promote an active lifestyle," Matyas Brower said.

This year's cash donations will partially support the Boys and Girls Club, which serves local youth.

"Our mission is to inspire all kids, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential," said Camille Jourden-Mark, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. "And we are so grateful for being part of today and knowing that the proceeds from this event are going to support our kids and help create great futures."

