Muskegon softball tournament scheduled in support of Child Abuse Council

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A softball tournament to benefit the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon has been scheduled to take place next month, according to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Muskegon.

The slow pitch tournament is scheduled for May 22 at 2 p.m. at Softball World.

We’re told the team fee is $150 and that teams must consist of at least nine people; coed teams are acceptable.

The Children’s Advocacy Center also says there will be a 50/50 raffle.

For more information, call Macey Balavitch at 231-728-6410 or email mbalavitch@childabusecouncil.org.

