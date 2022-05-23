Muskegon shooting injures one, nobody in custody yet

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was shot at Smith Ryerson Park Sunday evening, according to police.

After Muskegon police arrived at the scene, they said there was evidence of a shooting. The victim was later located at Trinity Health Hospital.

According to police, the victim was a 44-year-old man from Muskegon. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police also reveal that witness statements indicate there was a disturbance leading up to the shooting. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate the incident. If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department

at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

The hospital was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooting.

A spokesperson for Trinity Health Hospital had this to say while the hospital was under lockdown:

"Trinity Health Muskegon is currently in lockdown due to a shooting in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, it is our policy to go into lockdown in situations like this for the safety of our patients and staff. We are not on diverson at this time, and are still accepting patients in our emergency department. All other visitors and guests are asked to wait until the lockdown is lifted."

We are told the lockdown was lifted shortly before 8 p.m.