Muskegon residents and commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research firm will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.

Residents, commuters, and employers from throughout Muskegon County can help the assessment by taking an online survey, which can be found on SurveyMonkey. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Those who wish to participate need to take it by December 31, 2022.

Participants will be asked about their current living situation, as well as whether they live in the City of Muskegon or commute there.

The results of the survey will be used by Bowen National Research in conjunction with housing data such as the number of units, type of units, price points, and other trends in the local market. In 2023, the results will be used by city policymakers to identify and implement local solutions to an ongoing national housing crisis.

“As we scale our efforts to deliver more housing units to combat the nationwide housing shortage, we require more and higher quality data to direct these efforts,” City Development Service Director Jake Eckholm said to Muskegon City Commissioners earlier this year. “As the city continues to focus on infill housing in our neighborhoods and we see greater and greater interest in multi-family housing development, we need to have this study so that we can both secure sound investments and not be flying blind as we attempt to revitalize our neighborhoods. We are currently seeing upward pressure on rental prices across all price points, and the best way to combat that is with more information that will lead to more units.”

The online survey on housing conditions in the City of Muskegon can be found here.

