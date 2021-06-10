Muskegon Pride will bring free resources to local LGBTQ+ community

MUSKEGON, Mich. — HealthWest and the Muskegon County Sexuality and Gender Advocates Collaborative are partnering to host Muskegon Pride.

It’ll be a free virtual conference and resource fair for the Muskegon LGBTQ+/SOGIE community and will take place Saturday, June 19, according to a news release Thursday.

“Our goal is to educate and inform the Muskegon County LGBTQ+/SOGIE community, as well as connect LGBTQ+/SOGIE members and its allies to resources and supports in the community,” said Felipe Trevino, a clinical services supervisor at HealthWest and chair of SAGA.

The event will include breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including suicide prevention, pronouns, support and affirmation of trans youth, navigating the adoption process and more.

Organizers say individuals in this community are at higher risk of experiencing socioeconomic and cultural conditions that can negatively impact mental health, such as trauma, isolation, discrimination and harassment, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. That can lead to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety disorders.

“The SOGIE community and community as a whole are asking for resources and support and often feel like they have to go outside of Muskegon County to get the support and resources they need,” Trevino said. “We want to show the community that help and support is available right here at home.”

Muskegon will take place virtually from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Those interested in participating may register online here.