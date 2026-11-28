MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officers from the Muskegon Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 2200 block of Denmark Street on Thursday afternoon.

Upon entering the residence, officers discovered the deceased 4-year-old boy inside a bathtub.

The child's mother, a 38-year-old Muskegon woman, was located outside the residence a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain under investigation by the Muskegon Police Department in coordination with Child Protective Services.

The mother is currently in custody on charges related to the case. Police said this remains an active and ongoing investigation and that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

In a news release, the Muskegon Department of Public Safety extended its sympathies to the family and loved ones of the child and to all those affected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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