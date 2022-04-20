Muskegon police identify 31-year-old man killed in Emerald Street shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department has identified a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed at a house on Emerald Street as Laquon Robinson.

The deadly shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at a home in the 800 block of Emerald Street, near Orchard Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Robinson dead.

Police say they do not believe this shooting was random and they don’t think it’s related to a shooting on Glen Oaks Drive that happened around 10:22 p.m. on April 18.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, there is no information to suggest there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

