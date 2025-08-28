MUSKEGON, Mich. — Earlier this month, FOX17 brought you a story about a Muskegon mom, Becky Katzenbach, whose son, Robbie, lost his life six years ago, but saved the lives of four others through organ donation.

Last time FOX17 spoke to Katzenbach, she was training to represent Team USA in the World Transplant Games as a donor mom in Germany, and now, she's back home in Muskegon.

Muskegon mom recounts swim race in World Transplant Games to honor her late son

FOX17 followed up with Katzenbach to ask how her race went. She wrote back in an email, saying: "After diving off the starting block, I maintained third position for most of the event but experienced a decline in stamina during the final two meters. Ultimately, I finished fourth, narrowly missing the bronze medal by inches, recording a time of 55.97 seconds.”

Katzenbach says that this 50 meter race, on August 21st, represents her commitment to honoring the memory of her son, and to advocating for organ donation on a global platform.

Katzenbach adds the World Transplant Games are proof that life continues after the loss of a loved one.

