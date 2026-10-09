Muskegon Luge Park becomes first in Michigan to install navigation system for visitors who are blind

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new technology installation at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is helping visitors who are blind or visually impaired navigate trails and learn about their surroundings with greater independence.

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Muskegon Luge Park Unveils Audio-Guided Trail System for Visually Impaired Guests

The Northside Lions Club recently unveiled the Right-Hear system at the park, the first installation of its kind in Michigan.

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The free smartphone app uses a network of beacons and QR-coded markers placed throughout the trail system. As visitors move along the trails, the app provides audio directions and information about their surroundings.

Muskegon Luge Park Unveils Audio-Guided Trail System for Visually Impaired Guests

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John Van Wyk, Northside Lions Trail Project chairman, said the technology allows visitors who are blind or visually impaired to explore the trails independently.

"This makes this park accessible for the visually impaired to come out by themselves or with their guide dog and walk the trails out here at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Park," Van Wyk said.

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In addition to navigation assistance, the app offers information about nearby plants, landmarks and other points of interest throughout the park. The system supports 36 languages.

"It really is applicable to anybody that's never been to the park before that want to come out here and enjoy points of interest," Van Wyk said.

For park staff, the project aligns with a broader effort to make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone.

"Everything that we do out here, we strive for universal accessibility, and this trail is just one more thing to add on top of what we already have out here," said Jager Reynolds, of Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

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Organizers say feedback from early users has been overwhelmingly positive. The Northside Lions Club hopes the successful rollout at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park will encourage other parks and recreational facilities across Michigan to consider similar accessibility improvements.

While designed primarily for visitors who are blind or visually impaired, supporters say the system has value for anyone exploring the trails for the first time.

"It allows people to have independence to go out, get outside, and actually enjoy nature," Reynolds said.

MUSKEGON LUGE ADVENTURE PARK

The Right-Hear app is available now for both Apple and Android devices. Supporters hope the project can serve as a model for parks throughout the state as they work to make outdoor recreation more accessible and inclusive.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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