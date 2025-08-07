MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Heights is gearing up for a weekend of community events on August 16 and 17 designed to uplift and unite residents while showcasing the best the city has to offer.



WATCH: Muskegon Heights prepares for weekend of community events

Muskegon Heights prepares for weekend of community events

The Muskegon Heights Board of Education announced two major events that will provide entertainment and activities for all ages.

The third annual Day 231 will take place on August 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MLK Elementary. The event will feature family and youth activities, local vendors, and a staff versus student dodgeball game.

Following on August 17, the We the West Flag Football Showcase will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Muskegon Heights High School.

Sports fans can enjoy competitive matchups between high school programs, an Influencers versus DJs celebrity-style game, and a newly added Big Boyz flag football game.

Both events aim to highlight community spirit and bring residents together for a weekend of fun and engagement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube